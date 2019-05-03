Adult Swim releases Metal Swim 2 compilation featuring Baroness, Sunn O))), and more: Stream

Metal Swim 2, via Adult Swim

Last week, the folks at Adult Swim announced the compilation Metal Swim 2, featuring new songs from Baroness, Sunn O))), Eyehategod, and more. At the time, no actual song titles were revealed, but today the full compilation has been released and is available to stream for free (listen below).

In addition to aforementioned acts, the 15-song comp also includes tracks by Author & Punisher, Oathbreaker, Alien Weaponry, Botanist, The Body, Akvan, Nervosa, Dreadnought, Volahn, Vile Creature, Dark Castle, and a collaboration between Kat Katz (ex-Agoraphobic Nosebleed) and Andy Gibbs of Thou.



The album artwork (see above) comes courtesy of Becky Cloonan, an Italian comic book creator who became the first female artist to draw the main Batman title in 2012.

Metal Swim 2 was compiled by Adult Swim producer Laura Sterritt, who stated, “The spirit of metal manifests for listeners in all kinds of ways: as an art form, as an emotional outlet, and just good ol’ fashioned fun. I was excited to curate this group of forerunners from metal’s wide swath of subgenres, so both longtime metalheads and newcomers alike could find something within that resonates with them.”

See the full tracklist below and click here to stream the entire Metal Swim 2 compilation.

Metal Swim 2 Tracklist:

01. “Freakshow” – Nervosa

02. “Withdraw Yourself” – Dark Castle

03. “Fereydoon’s Revenge” – Akvan

04. “A Crude Sectioning” – Author & Punisher

05. “It Took the Flood” – Dreadnought

06. “Sounding Stair” – Kat Katz & Andy Gibbs

07. “El Tigre del Sur” – Volahn

08. “Front Toward Enemy” – Baroness

09. “Biomass” – Botanist

10. “AHI KĀ” – Alien Weaponry

11. “Harbinger of Nothing” – Vile Creature

12. “Ease Me” – Oathbreaker

13. “Three Black Eyes” – Eyehategod

14. “MIT” – The Body

15. “End of the Rising” – Sunn O)))