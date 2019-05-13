Against Me! to perform multiple albums in full on 2019 fall tour

Against Me!, photo by Joe Leonard

Against Me! have announced a 10-date outing for this fall, but it’s not your average tour.

The seminal punk act has divided their October dates into five two-night stands, with stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Sayreville (New Jersey), Boston, and Baltimore. Dubbed the “2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs Tour”, the first concert of each run will find the band performing 2005’s Searching for a Former Clarity and 2007’s New Wave in full. The group will follow up with 2010’s White Crosses and 2014’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues during their second night in each city.



(Read: The 100 Greatest Tours of All Time)

Explained Laura Jane Grace in a statement,

“While working on new music this year — before we move forward into the future — we thought it would be fun to revisit the past, the albums that got us to where we are now. Like chapters in a book, there’s a narrative that flows through these four albums that we’ve never had the chance before to present in this context, as one complete story. I’m excited to share the songs as a whole in this way. This is probably the closest I will ever come to being a part of a ‘Rock Opera’ of any sorts.”

Tickets will go on sale on May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Against Me!’s website. In addition, the band has confirmed full album performances during their festival set at Gainesville, Florida’s The Fest in early November. Check out the group’s full schedule below, and look for tickets here.

Against Me! 2019 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Montréal, QC @ Pouzza Fest

05/19 – Boston, MA @ Lost Evenings

05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley

07/27 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *^

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #^

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *&

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #&

10/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *%

10/19 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #%

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale *%

10/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale #%

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *%

10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #%

11/01-03 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

* = Searching for a Former Clarity and New Wave

# = White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

^ = w/ Chuck Ragan and Toy Guitar

& = w/ Dilly Dally and Chris Cresswell

% = w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally