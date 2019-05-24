Alexisonfire unveil new song “Complicit”: Stream

Alexisonfire, photo by Vanessa Heins

Canadian post-hardcore act Alexisonfire, who released their first single in nearly 10 years earlier this year, have just unveiled another new song, “Complicit”, which can be heard below.

“Complicit” follows “Familiar Drugs”, for which we premiered the music video last month. Regarding the new song, vocalist George Pettit said, “‘Complicit’ is about recognizing the unfair advantages that we are afforded as white, heterosexual males. It’s about rejecting regressionist ideas of racism, misogyny and hetero supremacy. It’s about accepting that there is no freedom and no future in a world that is not inclusive.”



The song is available for streaming or download here, and on 7-inch vinyl here, with a lucky few customers getting a random limited-edition translucent red variant copy.

Along with the new songs, Alexisonfire are playing select shows this summer, starting with a June 1st gig in London, UK, and including multiple night gigs in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto. See the full itinerary below.

Alexisonfire 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

06/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest