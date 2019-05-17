Ali Wong and Randall Park reconnect in the Always Be My Maybe trailer: Watch

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

The romantic comedy is back in full force, and Netflix has been a major contributor to the recent genre boom. With word-of-mouth hits like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Someone Great, the streaming platform is filling a major gap in present-day Hollywood. After all, clever and well-written love stories are one of the pillars on which the whole industry was built.

The latest offering arrives just in time for the official, post-Memorial Day start of summer, to boot. Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong as Sasha, a celebrity chef whose return home to San Francisco reunites her with her estranged childhood friend Marcus (Randall Park) after 15 years. As her engagement to an aloof celebrity hunk (Daniel Dae Kim) falls apart, she and Marcus reconnect, prompting both to ask why it never worked out between them in the first place.



The first trailer offers a look at Wong and Park’s already-evident chemistry, as well as a rival suitor for Sasha’s affections, in the form of a lusty-eyed Keanu Reeves. That’s right, everyone; John Wick is here to smash. Also, assuming you were wondering, of course they use the Mariah Carey song. Always Be My Baby will premiere on Netflix on May 31st.

In related news, Wong also lends her talents to the new Netflix animated series, Tuca and Bertie.