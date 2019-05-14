Angel Olsen announces North American fall tour

Angel Olsen, photo by Cameron McCool

This fall, Angel Olsen will return to the stage for a lengthy North American tour.

Running from late October all the way through mid-December, the trek will see Olsen play to crowds in Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Toronto. Shows are also scheduled in Boston, Phoenix, San Diego, Vancouver, and Seattle. Additionally, the singer-songwriter is booked for back-to-back nights at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Denver’s Gothic Theatre, and the Palace Theater in Los Angeles.



Olsen also has her biggest headline gig in London marked down for February 11th, 2020.

The new dates serve as Olsen’s first full band tour since late 2017. While news regarding her My Woman follow-up has yet to be divulged, a press statement notes that Olsen is set to debut “a brand new live show” on this trek, presumably featuring new music.

Vagabon have been recruited as openers, and tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17th. Grab them here.

Angel Olsen 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes $

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre $

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre $

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Levitation $

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater $

11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion $

11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada $

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee $

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre $

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre $

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus $

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale $

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory $

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater $

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater $

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater $

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland $

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre $

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre $

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre $

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre $

02/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

$ = w/ Vagabon

Revisit My Woman single “Shut Up Kiss Me”: