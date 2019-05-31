Apple iTunes 2019

After nearly 20 years, Apple is saying goodbye to iTunes. The company is expected to soon shut down the multimedia platform and unveil a line of replacement apps.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s decision to discontinue iTunes is part of a larger strategy regarding its various media arms. Apps for Music, TV, and Podcasts are already featured on iPhones and iPads; Mac and MacBook computer users will now have access to them.



The idea of centralizing all its content into a singular iTunes space may have sounded good in theory at one point. However, as Apple’s offerings have grown and diversified, iTunes only grew to become harder and harder to navigate. Breaking down each facet of iTunes into separate apps solves that issue.

Apple’s decision to focus on individual media apps also makes sense considering its expansion plans. Now more than just a software and computer manufacturer, the tech company has steadily crossed over into the entertainment content business. Apple not only operates its own online radio network, but come the fall, will also have its own TV streaming platform.

Bloomberg reports that Apple will reveal the new replacement apps on Monday at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

Today’s news comes just a few days after Apple announced its first iPod in four years.