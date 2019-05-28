Apple announces first iPod in four years

New iPod Touch, via Apple

Apple has announced its first iPod in four years.

The seventh generation iPod Touch is said to run “twice as fast” as its previous model thanks to the new inclusion of an A10 Fusion chip. The newly unveiled product also features an additional storage option of 256GB for $399, joining previous 32GB ($199) and 128GB ($299) installments.



Speediness on the new iPod Touch is likely a priority for Apple, as the company inches closer to the launch of its Apple Arcade gaming subscription. However, as The Verge points out, the new device will only run as quickly as Apple’s least powerful phone, the iPhone 7.

The first iPod Touch hit store shelves in 2007. Apple discontinued the OG iPod Classic back in 2014. At the time, it was seen as a premature move by the tech company, but as streaming apps like Spotify and Netflix have grown to become ever more prevalent, it’s a bit of a wonder that iPods are still around at all. Maybe it’s for all those music pirates out there?

The new iPod Touch is available for purchase now on the company’s website. A new line of iPhones is expected to be revealed later this year.