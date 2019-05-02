Ariana Grande performs “7 rings” at Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Ariana Grande at Billboard Music Awards 2019

Ariana Grande may not have physically been in attendance for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but her presence was definitely felt. The awards show aired an exclusive performance of “7 rings” taken from her recent concert in Vancouver. Catch the replay below.

Grande was also awarded the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, one of two fan-voted accolades.



On the heels of her headlining appearance at Coachella, Grande has resumed her expansive “Sweetener World Tour”, with dates running through October. You can find tickets to her upcoming shows here. It all comes in support of her two most recent LPs, Sweetener and thank u, next.