Ariana Grande forced to cancel shows following allergic reaction to tomatoes

Ariana Grande vs tomatoes

An unexpected allergic reaction has temporarily soured Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener Tour”.

The young pop singer was forced to cancel a pair of shows in her native Florida this week after experiencing an allergic reaction to tomatoes.



“We discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” Grande explained in a post to Instagram. “still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”

“p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES…….”

Remarkably, Grande is not the first musician to have canceled shows after consuming tomatoes. Back in 2013, Morrissey postponed a South American tour and was briefly hospitalized for food poisoning. The supposed culprit? A bowl of penne pasta and tomato.