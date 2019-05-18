Douchebag attempts to dropkick Arnold Schwarzenegger, injures himself instead

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets dropkicked

It’s never a good idea to mess with Arnold Schwarzenegger — even when he’s not expecting it.

A man in South Africa learned this the hard way, when he attempted to dropkick Schwarzenegger from behind… only to injure himself in the process. TMZ has video of the truly bizarre incident, which occurred during the “Arnold Classic Africa” in Sandton on Saturday.



With Schwarzenegger facing the opposite direction, the unidentified assailant attempted to blindside the 71-year-old action star. As you can see in the video, his dropkick was entirely unsuccessful, as Schwarzenegger barely seemed to notice. The assailant was quickly tackled to the ground by security and detained.

Schwarzenegger later took to Twitter to reassure concerned fans: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

He then sought to use the increased media attention as a way to highlight some of the athletes competing at the event. “Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat.”

“We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let’s put this spotlight on them,” Schwarzenegger added.

“And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.”

“By the way… block or charge?”

