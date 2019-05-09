Menu
ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg link up on new song “Pups”: Stream

Two leading members of ASAP Mob join forces

by
on May 09, 2019, 3:04pm
0 comments
ASAP Ferg Rocky "Pups" new song rap music release stream
ASAP Ferg and ASAP Rocky, photo via artist's Instagram

ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg have reunited for a new song. It’s called “Pups” and can be streamed in full below.

Over hyped up production from past collaborator Frankie P, the ASAP Mob members reference Barack Obama, Wu-Tang Clan, Sheck Wes, and George Pataki, former governor of New York.

The two Harlem-bred rappers previously teamed up on “Wrong”, a track taken from the ASAP Mob group project Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy from 2017. They also dropped bars on last year’s Creed II soundtrack cut “Runnin” featuring Nicki Minaj.

“Pups” serves as ASAP Ferg’s first track as lead artist in months following collaborations with Juicy J, Party Favor, and Octavian. His Still Striving mixtape dropped back in 2017.

As for ASAP Rocky, he recently wrapped up his “Injured Generation Tour” in support of last year’s impressive Testing album. He recently hit the stage with Tame Impala at Coachella and contributed to the Game of Thrones-inspired compilation, For the Throne. ASAP Rocky is expected to perform at many other festivals this summer, including Melt! in Germany, Spain’s Sonar, and Dour in Belgium. Find tickets here.

