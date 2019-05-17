B Boys announce sophomore LP Dudu, share lead single “I Want”: Stream

B Boys, photo by Ian Bernacett

B Boys have announced their sophomore album, Dudu. The New York trio of Andrew Kerr, Brendon Avalos, and Britton Walker has also previewed the collection with the lead single, “I Want”.

The follow-up to 2017’s Dada, the group’s new full-length is due out July 26th. Recorded by Gabe Wax at Outlier Inn and mixed by Andy Chugg, Dudu draws on influences like The Clash, Wire, and Talking Heads, with the band using their high-energy, raw sound to offer poignant commentary on social issues and daily life in their home of Brooklyn.



The LP’s lead song, “I Want”, features Pill’s Veronica Torres. The track offers a brash and explosive critique on modern-day greed and capitalism. Listen below.

Dudu Artwork:

B Boys have also announced a North American tour. Surrounding the album’s release in late July, the group will hit the road with Bodega, routing through the West Coast until the beginning of August. Later in the year, the group has a number of fall tour dates on the East Coast and in the Midwest. See their full itinerary below.

B Boys 2019 Tour Dates:

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop*

07/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Con Room*

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon*

07/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place*

07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey*

08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club*

08/02 – Olympia, WA @ Cryptatropa*

08/03-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @Summer Thunder @ Union Pool

09/09 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/10 – Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

09/11 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

10/01 – Washington D.C. @ Songbyrd

10/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/04 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic

10/06 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

10/08 – Hattiesburg, MS @ Thirsty Hippo

10/09 – Houston, TX @ Satelite

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Foundry

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC

10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ The Spacebar

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Black Forge Coffee House

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

* = w/ Bodega