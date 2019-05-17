B Boys announce sophomore LP Dudu, share lead single “I Want”: Stream

B Boys have announced their sophomore album, Dudu. The New York trio of Andrew Kerr, Brendon Avalos, and Britton Walker has also previewed the collection with the lead single, “I Want”.
The follow-up to 2017’s Dada, the group’s new full-length is due out July 26th. Recorded by Gabe Wax at Outlier Inn and mixed by Andy Chugg, Dudu draws on influences like The Clash, Wire, and Talking Heads, with the band using their high-energy, raw sound to offer poignant commentary on social issues and daily life in their home of Brooklyn.
The LP’s lead song, “I Want”, features Pill’s Veronica Torres. The track offers a brash and explosive critique on modern-day greed and capitalism. Listen below.
Dudu Artwork:
B Boys have also announced a North American tour. Surrounding the album’s release in late July, the group will hit the road with Bodega, routing through the West Coast until the beginning of August. Later in the year, the group has a number of fall tour dates on the East Coast and in the Midwest. See their full itinerary below.
B Boys 2019 Tour Dates:
07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop*
07/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Con Room*
07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon*
07/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place*
07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*
07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey*
08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club*
08/02 – Olympia, WA @ Cryptatropa*
08/03-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @Summer Thunder @ Union Pool
09/09 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
09/10 – Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House
09/11 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
10/01 – Washington D.C. @ Songbyrd
10/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/04 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic
10/06 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
10/08 – Hattiesburg, MS @ Thirsty Hippo
10/09 – Houston, TX @ Satelite
10/10 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Foundry
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC
10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
10/17 – Columbus, OH @ The Spacebar
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Black Forge Coffee House
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
* = w/ Bodega