BABYMETAL announce 2019 US tour, unleash new song “Elevator Girl”: Stream

Babymetal

Japanese pop-metal sensations BABYMETAL will take over the United States this fall with a headlining tour in support of their as-yet-untitled upcoming album coming later this year. Moreover, they’ve released the new single “Elevator Girl” (listen below).

The 20-date trek, which will be the band’s first-ever full-scale headlining U.S. tour, kicks off September 4th in Orlando, Florida, and runs through an October 16th show in Seattle, Washington. Among the dates is a previously announced October 11th gig at The Forum in Los Angeles, which marks BABYMETAL’s first headlining arena show in the States.

(Buy: Tickets to BABYMETAL’s Upcoming Tour)

Swedish metal act Avatar will serve as support through the October 4th show in San Francisco. The last two gigs will feature The H as opening act. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 17th, at this location, with presales starting as early as Monday (May 13th). You can also get them here.

Meanwhile, the new song “Elevator Girl” has a cheery tone in the vocals, but, according to a press release, it’s part of a “new era of BABYMETAL where the Fox God sent the band on a darker path, which manifests in the darker tone of the new material.” The song is available for streaming or download here.

As of last year, BABYMETAL downsized from three singers to two, with Yuimetal deciding to pursue a solo career under her name Mizuno Yui. Vocalists Su-metal and Moametal remain, along with their backing band.

Take a listen to “Elevator Girl” and see BABYMETAL’s U.S. tour dates below.

BABYMETAL 2019 US Tour Dates with Avatar:

09/04 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

09/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/21 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/01 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock ^

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre #

* = no support

^ = festival date

# = no Avatar, support from The H