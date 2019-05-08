Bad Religion announce 2019 North American tour dates

Bad Religion, photo by Alice Baxley

Last week, Bad Religion unveiled their latest album, Age of Unreason. Now, the seminal punk act has announced an extensive North American tour to support the collection.

After their European tour, which wraps at the end of May, Bad Religion will perform at Ohio’s Camp Anarchy and New Jersey’s Warped Tour stop before launching the North American trek. Starting off with stops in Madison, Minneapolis, Saskatoon, Denver, and Salt Lake City, the long-running Los Angeles-born act will work its way west throughout July before abruptly turning east to hit up Toronto, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Providence. Following a two-night run in New York City, they’ll finish with shows in Chicago, Cleveland, Raleigh, and Atlanta.



The band will be joined on the outing by Dave Hause and The Explosion. Check out the full itinerary below, and find tickets here.

Bad Religion 2019 Tour Dates:

05/08 – Angouleme, FR @ La Nef Open Air

05/10 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhalle

05/11 – Würzburg, DE @ s’Oliver Arena

05/12 – Dornbirn, AT @ Messequartier

05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

05/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena – Sala Tejo

05/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Español

05/18 – Vitoria-gasteiz, ES @ Iradier Arena

05/21 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

05/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

05/23 – Bielefeld, DE @ Lokschuppen

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slamdunk Festival

05/26 – Hatfield, UK @ Slamdunk Festival

06/02 – Thornville, OH @ Camp Anarchy

06/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Warped Tour

07/01 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

07/05 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Center

07/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Punk In Drublic

07/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

07/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Punk In Drublic

07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

07/17 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

07/19 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

07/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Warped Tour

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal ’77

07/27 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

07/30 – Portland, ME @ Aura

07/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/03 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian

08/06 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

08/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

08/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Psycho Festival

09/21-22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea/Hear/Now

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Revisit Bad Religion’s video for “Do the Paranoid Style”: