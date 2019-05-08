Bad Religion announce 2019 North American tour dates

Last week, Bad Religion unveiled their latest album, Age of Unreason. Now, the seminal punk act has announced an extensive North American tour to support the collection.
After their European tour, which wraps at the end of May, Bad Religion will perform at Ohio’s Camp Anarchy and New Jersey’s Warped Tour stop before launching the North American trek. Starting off with stops in Madison, Minneapolis, Saskatoon, Denver, and Salt Lake City, the long-running Los Angeles-born act will work its way west throughout July before abruptly turning east to hit up Toronto, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Providence. Following a two-night run in New York City, they’ll finish with shows in Chicago, Cleveland, Raleigh, and Atlanta.
The band will be joined on the outing by Dave Hause and The Explosion. Check out the full itinerary below, and find tickets here.
Bad Religion 2019 Tour Dates:
05/08 – Angouleme, FR @ La Nef Open Air
05/10 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhalle
05/11 – Würzburg, DE @ s’Oliver Arena
05/12 – Dornbirn, AT @ Messequartier
05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink
05/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena – Sala Tejo
05/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Español
05/18 – Vitoria-gasteiz, ES @ Iradier Arena
05/21 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
05/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
05/23 – Bielefeld, DE @ Lokschuppen
05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slamdunk Festival
05/26 – Hatfield, UK @ Slamdunk Festival
06/02 – Thornville, OH @ Camp Anarchy
06/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Warped Tour
07/01 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
07/05 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Center
07/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Punk In Drublic
07/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
07/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Punk In Drublic
07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
07/17 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
07/19 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
07/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Warped Tour
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal ’77
07/27 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
07/30 – Portland, ME @ Aura
07/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/03 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian
08/06 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
08/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
08/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
08/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Psycho Festival
09/21-22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea/Hear/Now
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Revisit Bad Religion’s video for “Do the Paranoid Style”: