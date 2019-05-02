Baroness announce acoustic tour of indie record stores

Baroness at Terminal 5 in NYC, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Sludge metal heavyweights Baroness are set to release their forthcoming album, Gold & Grey, on June 14th, and to celebrate the occasion, the band will play a series of intimate acoustic shows at select independent record stores prior to their previously announced lengthy full-on North American summer tour.

The announcement of the June acoustic jaunt comes via Baroness’ website following a successful co-headlining spring run with Deafheaven. We caught that tour on April 12th at Terminal 5 in New York City, and it was a thrilling experience. The gig showcased new lead guitarist Gina Gleason as the band ran through staples from their back catalog as well as singles from the upcoming album “Seasons” and “Borderline”.



With the more melodic turn the band’s music has taken in recent years and the grandeur of Baroness’ typical stage show, the acoustic tour will offer fans a rare chance to see the songs stripped to their bare essentials. A signing will follow each performance for all ticket holders.

For entry into the shows and the signing, fans must pre-order Gold & Grey LP (which will be a yellow/black marble variant exclusive to the tour) from the specific store where they wish to see the band, excluding the Boston date, where limited tickets are available the day the album is released on June 14th.

In addition to the new album, Baroness will also share new music alongside Sunn O))), Eyehategod, and more, as part of Adult Swim’s Metal Swim 2 compilation, which will stream for free beginning tomorrow (May 3rd).

See the dates for Baroness’ acoustic record-store jaunt and their full North American summer tour below. Get your tickets here.

Baroness In-Store Acoustic Performance/Signing Dates:

06/09 – Baltimore, MD @ The Sound Garden @ 2 p.m.

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records @ 7 p.m.

06/11 – Fords, NJ @ Vintage Vinyl @ 7 p.m.

06/12 – Babylon, NY @ Looney Tunes @ 7 p.m.

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade @ 7 p.m. *

06/15 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Darkside Records @ 2 p.m.

06/16 – Boston, MA @ ONCE/Newbury Comics @ 2 p.m. *

* = full band

Baroness 2019 Summer Tour Dates:

06/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Mexico at Lunario

06/21 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie

06/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Uniclub

06/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club

07/11 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon

07/12 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre

07/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

07/23 – Palentine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s

07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

07/27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

07/28 – St. Louis MO @ The Ready Room

07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

07/31 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

08/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

08/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

08/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

08/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

08/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage