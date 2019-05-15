Baroness drop new single “Throw Me an Anchor”, will support Volbeat on European tour: Stream

Baroness at Terminal 5 in NYC, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

The hype for Baroness’ forthcoming LP, Gold & Grey, is building as its June 14th release grows closer. The band has shared the latest single, the passionate, vocal-dominant “Throw Me an Anchor”, and has announced a seven-week European tour in support of Volbeat, which starts in September. Stream the track and check out the dates below.

“Throw Me an Anchor” maintains the kinetic musicianship and emotional expression that defined the previous singles. John Baizley’s vocal performance takes the lead here, as he hits a vastness of ranges and soaring melodies over a bed of progressive riffing and complex percussion from drummer Sebastian Thomson. The instrumental coda lets Thomson take over, breaking into prog rhythms as a textural wash of synth guides the track to its conclusion. For its relatively short 4-minute duration, a lot happens.



In addition to previously releasing the songs “Borderlines” and “Seasons” from Gold & Grey, the band recently partnered with Adult Swim to release another album track, “Front Toward Enemy”, on the Metal Swim 2 compilation alongside acts like Sunn O))), Eyehategod, and more.

It’s lining up to be a busy season for Baroness as they head out in support of the new record. The band embarks on a short run of acoustic in-store performances in the week leading up to the record release before hitting the road for a headlining North American jaunt, and then heading overseas with Volbeat. Tickets for the European dates are on sale May 24th, and fans can get tickets for previously announced shows here.

Baroness In-Store Acoustic Performance/Signing Dates:

06/09 – Baltimore, MD @ The Sound Garden @ 2 p.m.

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records @ 7 p.m.

06/11 – Fords, NJ @ Vintage Vinyl @ 7 p.m.

06/12 – Babylon, NY @ Looney Tunes @ 7 p.m.

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade @ 7 p.m. *

06/15 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Darkside Records @ 2 p.m.

06/16 – Boston, MA @ ONCE/Newbury Comics @ 2 p.m. *

* = full band

Baroness 2019 Summer Tour Dates:

06/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Mexico at Lunario

06/21 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie

06/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Uniclub

06/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club

07/11 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon

07/12 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre

07/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

07/23 – Palentine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s

07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

07/27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

07/28 – St. Louis MO @ The Ready Room

07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

07/31 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

08/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

08/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

08/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

08/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

08/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Baroness 2019 European Tour Dates Supporting Volbeat:

09/23 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

09/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

09/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/03 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/06 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

10/07 – Luxembourg, LU Rockhal

10/09 – Madrid, ES La Riviera

10/10 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum

10/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

10/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

10/29 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena

10/31 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/03 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

11/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle

11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

11/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

11/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena