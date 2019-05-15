Baroness drop new single “Throw Me an Anchor”, will support Volbeat on European tour: Stream

The hype for Baroness’ forthcoming LP, Gold & Grey, is building as its June 14th release grows closer. The band has shared the latest single, the passionate, vocal-dominant “Throw Me an Anchor”, and has announced a seven-week European tour in support of Volbeat, which starts in September. Stream the track and check out the dates below.
“Throw Me an Anchor” maintains the kinetic musicianship and emotional expression that defined the previous singles. John Baizley’s vocal performance takes the lead here, as he hits a vastness of ranges and soaring melodies over a bed of progressive riffing and complex percussion from drummer Sebastian Thomson. The instrumental coda lets Thomson take over, breaking into prog rhythms as a textural wash of synth guides the track to its conclusion. For its relatively short 4-minute duration, a lot happens.
In addition to previously releasing the songs “Borderlines” and “Seasons” from Gold & Grey, the band recently partnered with Adult Swim to release another album track, “Front Toward Enemy”, on the Metal Swim 2 compilation alongside acts like Sunn O))), Eyehategod, and more.
It’s lining up to be a busy season for Baroness as they head out in support of the new record. The band embarks on a short run of acoustic in-store performances in the week leading up to the record release before hitting the road for a headlining North American jaunt, and then heading overseas with Volbeat. Tickets for the European dates are on sale May 24th, and fans can get tickets for previously announced shows here.
Baroness In-Store Acoustic Performance/Signing Dates:
06/09 – Baltimore, MD @ The Sound Garden @ 2 p.m.
06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records @ 7 p.m.
06/11 – Fords, NJ @ Vintage Vinyl @ 7 p.m.
06/12 – Babylon, NY @ Looney Tunes @ 7 p.m.
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade @ 7 p.m. *
06/15 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Darkside Records @ 2 p.m.
06/16 – Boston, MA @ ONCE/Newbury Comics @ 2 p.m. *
* = full band
Baroness 2019 Summer Tour Dates:
06/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Mexico at Lunario
06/21 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie
06/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Uniclub
06/23 – São Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club
07/11 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon
07/12 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre
07/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
07/23 – Palentine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s
07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
07/27 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
07/28 – St. Louis MO @ The Ready Room
07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
07/31 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/04 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre
08/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
08/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
08/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
08/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall
08/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
08/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Baroness 2019 European Tour Dates Supporting Volbeat:
09/23 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
09/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
09/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/03 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
10/06 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
10/07 – Luxembourg, LU Rockhal
10/09 – Madrid, ES La Riviera
10/10 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum
10/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
10/14 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
10/29 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena
10/31 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum
11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/03 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
11/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
11/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
11/08 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle
11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
11/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
11/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena