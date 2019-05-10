Beast Coast announce debut album, revive Rap City’s basement cyphers in new video: Watch

Big Tigger with Beast Coast

Over the last few months, New York hip-hop collective Beast Coast has been gaining momentum. After recently releasing two singles (“Left Hand” and “Coast/Clear”), announcing their first-ever tour, and premiering on late-night TV, the group has now announced their debut album.

The forthcoming LP, Escape From New York, is due out on May 24th via Columbia. The record will sport a number of high-profile names in the rap world, given Beast Coast’s composition of members of Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers. The ten-person supergroup features Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Powers Pleasant; Flatbush Zombies’ trio of Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott; plus The Underachievers duo, AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold.



Paired with the album announcement, Beast Coast has released a new cypher hosted by Big Tigger, an Atlanta radio DJ and former host of BET’s Rap City. For the ten-minute clip, the group revives Tigger’s early-2000s basement hangs and booth freestyle segments seen on the memorable TV program. Appropriately, the group throws it back musically as well, with DJ Powers Pleasant busting out beats from songs popular during Rap City’s heyday, like Sean Paul’s “Gimme the Light”.

Watch the basement cypher below.

Escape From New York Artwork: