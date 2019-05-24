Beast Coast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Rap collective Beast Coast have dropped their debut album, Escape From New York. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The collective began as a loose organization but recently turned into a proper hip-hop collective, merging three of New York’s biggest groups: Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers. This means that the group, and their debut album, is pretty massive, combining Pro Era’s Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Powers Pleasant; Flatbush Zombies’ trio of Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott; and the two members of The Underachievers, AKTHESAVIOR and Issa Gold. They tapped Columbia Records to release Escape From New York.



In advance of the album, Beast Coast shared three singles. The first, “Left Hand”, saw all 10 MCs contribute to a good old fashioned cypher, complete with a dark beat courtesy of Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish. The second, “Coast/Clear”, lightened things up with a creepy piano loop, stuttering percussion, and high life musings. The third single, “Snow In The Stadium”, arrived yesterday as an early teaser and saw production from Erick The Architect.

Last month, Beast Coast took over The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform their debut single live. It was a massive affair. Instead of crowding around the stage, the members traverse it, crossing over one another and moving swiftly as if they’re putting on a play. It was a mesmerizing introduction of what to expect from Beast Coast live.

That said, the group will be touring in support of the album, including stops at Soundset and Governors Ball. Tickets can be purchased here.

Escape From New York Artwork:

Escape From New York Tracklist:

01. It Ain’t Easy, It Ain’t Easy (feat. Flatbush Zombies, Nyck Caution, Kirk Knight, CJ Fly & AK)

02. Left Hand (feat. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution & CJ Fly)

03. Problemz (feat. Erick the Architect, CJ Fly, The Underachievers, Zombie Juice & Nyck Caution)

04. Far Away (feat. Kirk Knight, Meechy Darko, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & Joey Bada$$)

05. Snow In the Stadium (feat. Erick the Architect, Joey Bada$$, Meechy Darko, Kirk Knight, CJ Fly & Issa Gold)

06. Rubberband (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Flatbush Zombies)

07. Distance (feat. Joey Bada$$, Issa Gold & Erick the Architect)

08. Bones (feat. Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Nyck Caution & Kirk Knight)

09. Puke (feat. Nyck Caution, Erick the Architect, Meechy Darko, AK & Joey Bada$$)

10. Desperado (feat. Meechy Darko, Joey Bada$$, Zombie Juice & Kirk Knight)

11. One More Round (feat. Meechy Darko, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & Joey Bada$$)

12. Coast/Clear (feat. Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution & Issa Gold)

13. Last Choir (feat. Meechy Darko, Kirk Knight, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution & AK)