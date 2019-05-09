Menu
Ben Gibbard covers Minor Threat’s “Filler” on piano: Stream

Death Cab for Cutie frontman tenderly reworks the 1981 hardcore cut

on May 09, 2019, 7:12pm
Ben Gibbard by Larry Hirshowitz

Two years ago, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard put his own spin on  Bandwagonesque, the ’90s-era album from alternative outfit Teenage Fanclub. The indie frontman has returned today with a new cover — but this time he’s reworking hardcore punk.

Gibbard took to SoundCloud to upload a piano-led rendition of “Filler”, the opening track to Minor Threat’s debut EP. While the original 1981 cut could demolish speakers with its harshness, Gibbard’s take is all tenderness (yes, even on the hook when he calmy sings “You’re full of sh*t”).

(Read: Five Reasons Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism Should Be Everyone’s Favorite)

“I covered this only once at a solo show in D.C. in 2012,” Gibbard wrote on SoundCloud. “I felt like recording and sharing it today. enjoy.”

Enjoy it down below.

Here’s Minor Threat’s original for comparison:

Death Cab for Cutie recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of their classic record Transatlanticism. They’re due to head out on an extensive summer tour in support of last year’s Thank You For Today. The band’s upcoming schedule includes support from Mitski, Car Seat Headrest, and Jenny Lewis, as well as festival appearances at Firefly in Delaware, Lollapalooza, and Summerfest in Wisconsin. Grab your tickets here.

