Ben Gibbard covers Minor Threat’s “Filler” on piano: Stream

Ben Gibbard by Larry Hirshowitz

Two years ago, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard put his own spin on Bandwagonesque, the ’90s-era album from alternative outfit Teenage Fanclub. The indie frontman has returned today with a new cover — but this time he’s reworking hardcore punk.

Gibbard took to SoundCloud to upload a piano-led rendition of “Filler”, the opening track to Minor Threat’s debut EP. While the original 1981 cut could demolish speakers with its harshness, Gibbard’s take is all tenderness (yes, even on the hook when he calmy sings “You’re full of sh*t”).

“I covered this only once at a solo show in D.C. in 2012,” Gibbard wrote on SoundCloud. “I felt like recording and sharing it today. enjoy.”

Here’s Minor Threat’s original for comparison:

Death Cab for Cutie recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of their classic record Transatlanticism. They’re due to head out on an extensive summer tour in support of last year’s Thank You For Today. The band’s upcoming schedule includes support from Mitski, Car Seat Headrest, and Jenny Lewis, as well as festival appearances at Firefly in Delaware, Lollapalooza, and Summerfest in Wisconsin. Grab your tickets here.