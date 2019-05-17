Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran go green screen crazy in new “I Don’t Care” video: Watch

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran in "I Don't Care" music video

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran unveiled their collaborative single, “I Don’t Care”, last week. The two pop stars are back today with its official music video helmed by Emil Nava (Pharrell, Ellie Goulding).

While the song is a mushy ode to love and its cure-all effect, its accompanying clip doesn’t take itself too seriously. Instead, Bieber and Sheeran go wild with a green screen, transporting themselves to outdoor pools, picnics, baseball games, and even outer space. At one point, they even marry each other.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Check out the ridiculous fun below.

Bieber and Sheeran previously worked together on “Love Yourself”, a single off Bieber’s last album, 2015’s Purpose. Sheeran’s most recent full-length was Divide from 2017, but he contributed to the newly released BTS album, Map of the Soul.