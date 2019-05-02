Bill Callahan announces first new album in six years, Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan, photo by Hanly Banks Callahan

At last, the Bill Callahan drought has ended. The beloved folk troubadour has announced his return, and fans will only have to wait a month to hear what he’s been working on.

Callahan has just announced a brand new album titled Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest, his first in nearly six years. The album follows up 2013’s beautiful Dream River. It’s set to be released on June 14th via Drag City Records, his longtime label home.



According to a press release, Callahan went through big life changes after releasing Dream River, the biggest of which was getting married and having a kid. “But afterwards, it was suddenly harder for him to find the place where the songs came, to make him and these new experiences over again into something to sing,” the press release explains. “His songs have always been elusive, landing lightly between character study and autobiography, as the singer-songwriter often does. This felt different, though. After 20 years of putting music first, he wasn’t prepared to go away from it completely. Or perhaps, after all the time, the obvious needs to be made just a little more explicit?”

The press release goes on to describe the 20-track album as having “shorter” songs than usual, a tradeoff for the sheer number of songs themselves. It also says Callahan wrote them “from somewhere beyond his Eagle-Apocalypse-River headspace” and, as a result, the record is “very much its own beast.”

That description fits with the album artwork seen in a teaser video Drag City released. Check out that clip below.

This news arrives just weeks after Drag City announced that most of their catalog is finally available on streaming services. Most Callahan fans probably already bought his records, as that used to be the only way you could listen to him (imagine that!). If you want to keep your collection going, the good news is that Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest is available to pre-order now.

After the album drops, Callahan will be hitting the road this summer and fall for a proper tour through the US and Europe. Check out the album artwork, the full tracklist, and his upcoming tour dates below.

Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest Artwork:

Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest Tracklist:

01. Shepherd’s Welcome

02. Black Dog on the Beach

03. Angela

04. The Ballad of The Hulk

05. Writing

06. Morning is My Godmother

07. 747

08. Watch Me Get Married

09. Young Icarus

10. Released

11. What Comes After Certainty

12. Confederate Jasmine

13. Call Me Anything

14. Son of the Sea

15. Camels

16. Circles

17. When We Let Go

18. Lonesome Valley

19. Tugboats and Tumbleweeds

20. The Beast

Bill Callahan 2019 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

06/17 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

06/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach-Bundschu Winery

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (early show)

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Lawrence Public Library

07/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

07/10 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

07/12 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

07/14 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

07/15 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

07/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

07/18 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

09/29 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/03 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/05 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/07 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/08 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

10/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega

10/11 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

10/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Göta Lejon

10/13 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik