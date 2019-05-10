Björk unveils wondrous music video for “Tabula Rasa”: Watch

Like her music, Björk’s videos often have a magical, otherworldly nature to them. We witnessed this in her flute-filled “Utopia” clip, as well as a visual promoting her Vulnicura album, which saw the Iceland native undergoing a volcanic-like metamorphosis.

There’s a similar surreality to Björk’s new video for “Tabula Rasa”, directed by Tobias Gremmler. In it, the experimental artist seems to mutate into various forms of sea creature, insect, and plant.

In a statement, Gremmler explained how he landed on this concept:

“When creating the video, I was deeply inspired by the music and lyrics of ‘Tabula Rasa’. The visual transformation of Björk into faun-like flowers and mountainous landscapes embodies the utopian concept of a harmonious coexistence between nature and human based on empathy.”

Watch below.

“Tabula Rasa” is off Björk’s latest album, Utopia, from 2017.

In related Björk news, the musician launched her new “Cornucopia” show in New York City this week, which is said to be her “most elaborate stage concert she’s ever presented.” The live series continues this weekend and lasts until June; grab your tickets here.