black midi announce debut album, Schlagenheim, plus North American tour

black midi, photo by Anthrox Studio

Following promising singles “Talking Heads” and “Crow’s Perch”, rising post-punk outfit black midi have formally announced their debut album. It’s titled Schlagenheim and due out June 21st through Rough Trade.

The forthcoming effort was recorded in just five days’ time with the help of Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey. “The process was one of refining and rebuilding tracks around the initial structures,” per a statement. “Five hour jams would sometimes yield a riff that then became a few bars of a song.”



black midi’s penchant for surprising, genre-bending structures — featuring bits of jazz, math rock, and beyond — dates back to their individual backgrounds in music. The four-piece, comprised of members just 19 and 20 years in age, grew up on church hymn, blues, Franz Ferdinand, and Jimi Hendrix.

The UK natives have insisted that this outlook also applies to their entire catalog, as black midi are intent on never replicating the same release. “It’s a bit bold, but you’ve got to set yourself challenges, there’s no point doing the same thing over and over again,” said vocalist/guitarist Georgie Greep.

Adding to the element of unpredictability, black midi have chosen not to reveal the new album’s track names. We do know there are nine songs in total, clocking in at about 43 minutes.

Check out the album artwork below, and pre-order the release here.

Schlagenheim Artwork:

Schlagenheim will be supported with the London group’s first-ever full North American tour, set for November. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th, and can be purchased here.

black midi 2019 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Totnes, UK @ Sea Change

05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

05/31 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Kilbi

06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

06/05-06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden Festival

06/08-09 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

06/10 – Moers, DE @ Moers Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/18 – London, UK @ EartH

06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

06/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Contemporary Space

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05-07 – Moscow, RU @ Bolb Festival

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

07/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

07/23 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace

07/26 – Hyeres, FR @ Midi Festival

08/02-04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

08/08-10 – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/16 – Viana do Castelo, PT @ Parades de Coura

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/24 – Gueret, DR @ Check In Party

08/29-09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/05 – Tokyo, JP @ Unit

09/06 – Osaka, JP @ Conpass

09/07 – Kyoto, JP @ Metro

09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

09/19 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

09/21 – Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey Indie Club

09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ ZBD

10/02 – Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara

10/03 – Bratislava, SK @ Fuga

10/04 – Budapest, HU @ Durer’s

10/05 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/09 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

10/10 – Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/09 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/13 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/15 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/23 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Revisit the band’s “Crow’s Perch”: