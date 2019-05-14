black midi announce debut album, Schlagenheim, plus North American tour

Following promising singles “Talking Heads” and “Crow’s Perch”, rising post-punk outfit black midi have formally announced their debut album. It’s titled Schlagenheim and due out June 21st through Rough Trade.
The forthcoming effort was recorded in just five days’ time with the help of Speedy Wunderground producer Dan Carey. “The process was one of refining and rebuilding tracks around the initial structures,” per a statement. “Five hour jams would sometimes yield a riff that then became a few bars of a song.”
black midi’s penchant for surprising, genre-bending structures — featuring bits of jazz, math rock, and beyond — dates back to their individual backgrounds in music. The four-piece, comprised of members just 19 and 20 years in age, grew up on church hymn, blues, Franz Ferdinand, and Jimi Hendrix.
The UK natives have insisted that this outlook also applies to their entire catalog, as black midi are intent on never replicating the same release. “It’s a bit bold, but you’ve got to set yourself challenges, there’s no point doing the same thing over and over again,” said vocalist/guitarist Georgie Greep.
Adding to the element of unpredictability, black midi have chosen not to reveal the new album’s track names. We do know there are nine songs in total, clocking in at about 43 minutes.
Check out the album artwork below, and pre-order the release here.
Schlagenheim Artwork:
Schlagenheim will be supported with the London group’s first-ever full North American tour, set for November. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th, and can be purchased here.
black midi 2019 Tour Dates:
05/25 – Totnes, UK @ Sea Change
05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival
05/31 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Kilbi
06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
06/05-06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden Festival
06/08-09 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
06/10 – Moers, DE @ Moers Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/18 – London, UK @ EartH
06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
06/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Contemporary Space
07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/05-07 – Moscow, RU @ Bolb Festival
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival
07/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
07/23 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace
07/26 – Hyeres, FR @ Midi Festival
08/02-04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
08/08-10 – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/16 – Viana do Castelo, PT @ Parades de Coura
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/24 – Gueret, DR @ Check In Party
08/29-09/01 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/05 – Tokyo, JP @ Unit
09/06 – Osaka, JP @ Conpass
09/07 – Kyoto, JP @ Metro
09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
09/19 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
09/21 – Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey Indie Club
09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ ZBD
10/02 – Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara
10/03 – Bratislava, SK @ Fuga
10/04 – Budapest, HU @ Durer’s
10/05 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs
10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
10/09 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
10/10 – Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/09 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/13 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/15 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/23 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Revisit the band’s “Crow’s Perch”: