Black Mirror Season 5: Episode titles, plot synopses, individual trailers revealed

Miley Cyrus in Black Mirror Season 5

Last week brought the first trailer for Black Mirror’s long-awaited fifth season. Now, ahead of its June 5th premiere, Netflix has unveiled additional details, including titles, plot synopses, and individual trailers for each of the season’s three episodes.

The first episode, “Smithereens”, stars Andrew Scott as “a cab driver with an agenda.” In “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”, Miley Cyrus plays a pop star “whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears.” And in “Striking Vipers”, Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are “two estranged college friends” whose reunion later in life triggers “a series of events that could alter their lives forever.”



All three episodes seemingly tie back to the season’s overarching theme of society’s technological obsession and how it impacts our daily lives, health, and relationships.

Smithereens

A cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace

Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too

A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star — whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport

Striking Vipers

Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Ludi Lin