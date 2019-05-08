Blag Flag announce 2019 North American tour dates

Black Flag, photo via Black Flag's Facebook

In January, a new iteration of Black Flag announced they would return to the road for the first time in over half a decade. Now, Greg Ginn — who retained the rights to the band name after an embroiled legal battle with his former bandmates in 2014 — plus Mike Vallely, Tyler Smith, and Brandon Pertzborn have extended their world tour, adding a number of new US dates around their South American, European, and Japanese tour legs.

Black Flag’s newly added US dates kick off at the end of July with a performance in Lubbock, Texas. From there, the group will route around the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest throughout the first half of August. Eventually, the band will land in the Rocky Mountain region and West Coast, where they’ll perform eight shows in California, plus three in Texas. Check out their full itinerary below.

You can tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Black Flag 2019 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Montebello, QC @ Montebello Rockfest

06/26 – Monterrey, ME @ Nandas 78 Bar

06/27 – Jalisco, ME @ Foro Independencia

06/08 – Mexico D.F., ME @ SALA

06/30 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Nacional

07/04 – Cercado De Lima, PE @ Embassy

07/05 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie

07/06 – San Nicolas, AR @ El Teatrito

07/07 – Pinheiros, BR @ Carioca Club

07/09 – Montevideo, UY @ Montevideo Music Box

07/30 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports Café

08/03 – Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, FR @ Stade Regis Perrin

08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf

08/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

08/09 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

08/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

08/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

08/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

08/13 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

08/14 – Halethorpe, MD @ Fish Head Cantina & Rocking Sushi Bar

08/15 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

08/16 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

08/17 – New Bedford, MA @ Greasy Luck Brewpub

08/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s Concert Theatre

08/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel Music Hall

08/22 – Ringle, WI @ Q & Z Expo Center

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

08/24 – Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club

08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC

08/27 – Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

08/28 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

08/31 – Montclair, CA @ The Canyon Montclair

09/01 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/04 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

09/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

09/07 – Big Bear Lake, CA @ The Cave

09/08 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

09/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/12 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

09/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

09/17 – Bullhead City, AZ @ Lazy Harry’s Sunshine Saloon

09/18 – Oakland, CA @ The Uptown Nightclub

09/19 – Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon

09/20 – Santa Clara, CA @ The Canyon Santa Clarita

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Clash at Clairemont

09/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/07 – London, UK @ The Electric Ballroom

10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill, Digbeth

10/09 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

10/11 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

10/12 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester University Students Union

10/15 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

10/16 – Milan, IT @ Magazzinni Generali

10/17 – Venaria Reale, IT @ Teatro della Concordia

10/18 – Ciampino Rm, IT @ Orion Live Club

10/19 – Roncade, IT @ New Age Club

10/20 – Napoli, IT @ Casa Della Musica – Federico I – Napoli

10/26 – Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live

11/01 – Musashino, JP @ Club Seata

11/03 – Kita City, JP @ Akabane ReNY alpha

11/04 – Kobe JP @ Harbor Studio

12/06 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Sainte Rocke