Blag Flag announce 2019 North American tour dates

In January, a new iteration of Black Flag announced they would return to the road for the first time in over half a decade. Now, Greg Ginn — who retained the rights to the band name after an embroiled legal battle with his former bandmates in 2014 — plus Mike Vallely, Tyler Smith, and Brandon Pertzborn have extended their world tour, adding a number of new US dates around their South American, European, and Japanese tour legs.
Black Flag’s newly added US dates kick off at the end of July with a performance in Lubbock, Texas. From there, the group will route around the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest throughout the first half of August. Eventually, the band will land in the Rocky Mountain region and West Coast, where they’ll perform eight shows in California, plus three in Texas. Check out their full itinerary below.
You can tickets to the upcoming shows here.
Black Flag 2019 Tour Dates:
06/14 – Montebello, QC @ Montebello Rockfest
06/26 – Monterrey, ME @ Nandas 78 Bar
06/27 – Jalisco, ME @ Foro Independencia
06/08 – Mexico D.F., ME @ SALA
06/30 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Nacional
07/04 – Cercado De Lima, PE @ Embassy
07/05 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie
07/06 – San Nicolas, AR @ El Teatrito
07/07 – Pinheiros, BR @ Carioca Club
07/09 – Montevideo, UY @ Montevideo Music Box
07/30 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports Café
08/03 – Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, FR @ Stade Regis Perrin
08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf
08/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
08/09 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
08/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
08/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
08/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
08/13 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
08/14 – Halethorpe, MD @ Fish Head Cantina & Rocking Sushi Bar
08/15 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater
08/16 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
08/17 – New Bedford, MA @ Greasy Luck Brewpub
08/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s Concert Theatre
08/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel Music Hall
08/22 – Ringle, WI @ Q & Z Expo Center
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
08/24 – Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club
08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC
08/27 – Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove
08/28 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
08/31 – Montclair, CA @ The Canyon Montclair
09/01 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s
09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/04 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
09/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
09/07 – Big Bear Lake, CA @ The Cave
09/08 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose
09/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/12 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
09/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/14 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
09/17 – Bullhead City, AZ @ Lazy Harry’s Sunshine Saloon
09/18 – Oakland, CA @ The Uptown Nightclub
09/19 – Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon
09/20 – Santa Clara, CA @ The Canyon Santa Clarita
09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Clash at Clairemont
09/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/07 – London, UK @ The Electric Ballroom
10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill, Digbeth
10/09 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
10/11 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
10/12 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester University Students Union
10/15 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
10/16 – Milan, IT @ Magazzinni Generali
10/17 – Venaria Reale, IT @ Teatro della Concordia
10/18 – Ciampino Rm, IT @ Orion Live Club
10/19 – Roncade, IT @ New Age Club
10/20 – Napoli, IT @ Casa Della Musica – Federico I – Napoli
10/26 – Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live
11/01 – Musashino, JP @ Club Seata
11/03 – Kita City, JP @ Akabane ReNY alpha
11/04 – Kobe JP @ Harbor Studio
12/06 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Sainte Rocke