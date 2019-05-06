Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announce North American co-headlining tour

A co-headlining tour is typically built off the appeal of seeing two genrically similar acts on one exciting bill. This summer will see a number of such shows around North America, from the ’90s nostalgia of Bush and +Live+, to the indie glory of Deerhunter and Dirty Projects, to the legendary hip-hop of Mary J. Blige and Nas. But one tour is bucking the whole idea that a co-headlining trek has to feature aurally homogeneous performers, as Blink-182 and Lil Wayne are teaming up for a summer tour.
Of course, the joint journey isn’t entirely left-field; Blink’s Travis Barker brought Tunechi on for his 2011 solo album Give the Drummer Some, and Weezy is known to be a fan of the skate-punk lifestyle to which many Blink fans relate.
(Buy: Tickets to Blink-182 and Lil Wayne’s Upcoming Tour)
The North American jaunt will take up the bulk of the season, stretching from a June 27th gig in Columbus, Ohio to a September 18th show in Camden, New Jersey. The punk-pop luminaries and rap icon will traverse much of the country between those shows, with stops in Hartford, Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Portland, Denver, and Detroit also on the schedule.
Unfortunately, Wayne won’t be joining the Enema of the State boys at every date, as he’ll be absent from shows in Toronto, El Paso, Wichita, Council Bluffs, and Holmdel. Welsh pop punks Neck Deep will provide support at all the shows, however
Find the complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale May 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time via LiveNation, after which you can check the secondary market on StubHub.
To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Blink-182 and Wayne have debuted a mashup of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli”.
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
05/11 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival #
05/31 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball #
06/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset #
06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
06/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour *
07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #
07/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *
07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
07/14 – Quebec City, QB @ Festival d’été de Québec *
07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza #
08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *
08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *
09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *
09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival #
10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *
* = w/ Blink-182 only
# = w/ Lil Wayne only