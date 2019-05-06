Blink-182 and Lil Wayne announce North American co-headlining tour

Lil Wayne and Blink-182

A co-headlining tour is typically built off the appeal of seeing two genrically similar acts on one exciting bill. This summer will see a number of such shows around North America, from the ’90s nostalgia of Bush and +Live+, to the indie glory of Deerhunter and Dirty Projects, to the legendary hip-hop of Mary J. Blige and Nas. But one tour is bucking the whole idea that a co-headlining trek has to feature aurally homogeneous performers, as Blink-182 and Lil Wayne are teaming up for a summer tour.

Of course, the joint journey isn’t entirely left-field; Blink’s Travis Barker brought Tunechi on for his 2011 solo album Give the Drummer Some, and Weezy is known to be a fan of the skate-punk lifestyle to which many Blink fans relate.



The North American jaunt will take up the bulk of the season, stretching from a June 27th gig in Columbus, Ohio to a September 18th show in Camden, New Jersey. The punk-pop luminaries and rap icon will traverse much of the country between those shows, with stops in Hartford, Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Portland, Denver, and Detroit also on the schedule.

Unfortunately, Wayne won’t be joining the Enema of the State boys at every date, as he’ll be absent from shows in Toronto, El Paso, Wichita, Council Bluffs, and Holmdel. Welsh pop punks Neck Deep will provide support at all the shows, however

Find the complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale May 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time via LiveNation, after which you can check the secondary market on StubHub.

To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Blink-182 and Wayne have debuted a mashup of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli”.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

05/11 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival #

05/31 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball #

06/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset #

06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

06/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour *

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #

07/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

07/14 – Quebec City, QB @ Festival d’été de Québec *

07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza #

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival #

10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

* = w/ Blink-182 only

# = w/ Lil Wayne only