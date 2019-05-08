Bob’s Burgers movie secures 2020 release date and voice cast

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Nearly two years ago, we reported that Fox’s animated family sitcom Bob’s Burgers was being developed into a full-length movie. We also reported that the studio was circling a July 17th, 2020 release date. Well, lo and behold, those two facts still remain, um, facts.

Indiewire reports that Fox is heating up the grill for the same 2020 date and has confirmed that the entire cast will be returning to the titular locale. In other words, H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy.



As The A.V. Club points out, series creator Loren Bouchard has recently teased that certain facets of the show — mysteries, if you will — may be explained or even resolved. You know, like why Louise has rabbit ears or why we never hear about Bob’s elusive mother.

This past February, Fox renewed the series for a 10th season. Starting this fall, reruns of past episodes will begin appearing on FXX, which will retain exclusivity in 2021 when the show leaves both TBS and Adult Swim. Until then, plenty of burgers to go around.

Revisit The National’s excellent Bob’s Burgers-inspired track “Save the Bird” below.