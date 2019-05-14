Bon Iver announce 2019 fall tour dates with Sharon Van Etten

Bon Iver (Philip Cosores) and Sharon Van Etten (Amy Price)

If cabin fever is real, then maybe studio recording fever is, too. Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon was busy last year recording ambient music, making a Big Red Machine album with Aaron Dessner, and quite literally locking himself (and 30 guests) in a Wisconsin hotel. So it should come as no surprise that he’s itching to hit the road with Bon Iver this year.

After announcing a string of 2019 spring tour dates as well as a pile of festival performances, Bon Iver have now added fall shows to their itinerary. Over the course of four days in August and September, the band will perform exclusively at amphitheaters in cities in Montana, Colorado, and Washington, including famed venues like Red Rocks and The Gorge. While it’s a short tour, it’s a stacked one; both Sharon Van Etten and Indigo Girls are set to open the concerts.



(Buy: Tickets to Bon Iver’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Members of Bon Iver’s website will be sent a code for a first chance at pre-sale tickets. Assigned codes can be found by registering for or logging in to an existing account at the band’s website. There is a “strict four ticket limit” for each event.

See the full list of tour dates below, and check for tickets to all of Bon Iver’s upcoming shows here.

Bon Iver 2019 Tour Dates:

03/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

03/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

03/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

03/31 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

04/01 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater

04/06 — East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

04/08 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/31 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 — London, UK @ All Points East

06/04 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LX @ Rockhal

06/06-08 — Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/12-15 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/14 — Malmo, SE @ Mölleplatsen

06/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/11-13 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/17 — Verona, IT @ Castello Scaligero, Villafranca di Verona

07/19 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

07/21 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

08/31 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater *

09/02 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #

09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

09/06 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #

# = w/ Sharon Van Etten

* = w/ Indigo Girls