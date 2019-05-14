Bon Iver announce 2019 fall tour dates with Sharon Van Etten

If cabin fever is real, then maybe studio recording fever is, too. Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon was busy last year recording ambient music, making a Big Red Machine album with Aaron Dessner, and quite literally locking himself (and 30 guests) in a Wisconsin hotel. So it should come as no surprise that he’s itching to hit the road with Bon Iver this year.
After announcing a string of 2019 spring tour dates as well as a pile of festival performances, Bon Iver have now added fall shows to their itinerary. Over the course of four days in August and September, the band will perform exclusively at amphitheaters in cities in Montana, Colorado, and Washington, including famed venues like Red Rocks and The Gorge. While it’s a short tour, it’s a stacked one; both Sharon Van Etten and Indigo Girls are set to open the concerts.
(Buy: Tickets to Bon Iver’s Upcoming Tour Dates)
Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Members of Bon Iver’s website will be sent a code for a first chance at pre-sale tickets. Assigned codes can be found by registering for or logging in to an existing account at the band’s website. There is a “strict four ticket limit” for each event.
See the full list of tour dates below, and check for tickets to all of Bon Iver’s upcoming shows here.
Bon Iver 2019 Tour Dates:
03/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
03/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
03/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre
03/31 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
04/01 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater
04/06 — East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
04/08 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/31 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/02 — London, UK @ All Points East
06/04 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LX @ Rockhal
06/06-08 — Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/12-15 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/14 — Malmo, SE @ Mölleplatsen
06/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/11-13 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive
07/17 — Verona, IT @ Castello Scaligero, Villafranca di Verona
07/19 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
07/21 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
08/31 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater *
09/02 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
09/06 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #
# = w/ Sharon Van Etten
* = w/ Indigo Girls