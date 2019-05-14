Production on Bond 25 suspended over Daniel Craig injury: Report

Daniel Craig in Spectre

Where there’s Bond 25, there’s trouble.

As Variety reports, the film’s rollercoaster of a production has now ceased filming due to an injury involving star Daniel Craig.



They cite UK newspaper The Sun, whose sources indicate that Craig fell during one of the final scenes to be shot in Jamaica and was flown to the States for X-rays.

“He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly,” the source explained. “He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.”

As of publication, it’s unclear how long this will delay production, though The Sun says that this week’s filming at London’s Pinewood Studios has been canceled.

The injury is just one of a dozen hurdles this sequel has suffered. It’s slightly ironic, too, given that this type of incident is exactly why Craig was reluctant to return as James Bond. Previously, he’s lost teeth, sliced part of his finger off, and torn his shoulder muscle.

Nevertheless, Bond 25 is still targeting an April 8th, 2020 release. Cary Fukunaga directs from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In addition to Craig, the film stars Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah. They join familiar faces such as Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.

We’ll see what else shakes or stirs the film.