Boris announce new album, LφVE & EVφL, plus North American tour

Boris, photo by Miki Matsushima

Experimental metal outfit Boris are prepping a new album for release this summer. Dubbed LφVE & EVφL, it’s expected to hit shelves sometime in August through Jack White’s own Third Man Records.

The forthcoming effort follows Dear from 2017 and marks the first since the Japanese band celebrated its 25th anniversary. The LP spans a total of seven tracks, but is technically considered two independent works, “encapsulating conflicting connotations that interweave and become intricately entangled with one another, gradually eroding before becoming utterly singular,” per a press statement.



(Read: A History of Artists Releasing Two Albums at Once)

Continuing their new relationship with Third Man, Boris are also expected to drop new reissues through the label. Reissues of the group’s two 2003 albums, Akuma No Uta and Feedbacker, will arrive before year’s end.

Check out the artwork and full tracklist for LφVE & EVφL below.

LφVE & EVφL Artwork:



LφVE & EVφL Tracklist:

Disc [LφVE]

Side A

01. Away from You

02. Coma

Side B

03. EVOL

Disc [EVφL]

Side A

01. uzume

02. LOVE

Side B

03. In The Pain(t)

04. Shadow of Skull

To coincide with the album news, Boris have also mapped out a North American fall tour with Uniform. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17th, and can be purchased on the secondary market here.

Boris 2019 Tour Dates:

08/19 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

08/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

08/23 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

08/24 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves #

08/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

08/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Galera

08/30 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum #

08/31 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive #

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade #

09/03 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In #

09/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

09/08 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

09/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

09/12 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall #

09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Plaza #

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme #

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater #

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

09/27 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz #

09/28 – Camarillo, CA @ Rock City #

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #

# = w/ Uniform