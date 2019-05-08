Brian Eno announces reissue of Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks with 11 new tracks, shares “Like I Was a Spectator”: Stream

Brian Eno

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that put the first men on the moon. Less numerically evocative, it’s also the 36th anniversary of Brian Eno’s seminal 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks. More in celebration of the former than the latter, an expanded reissue of Apollo featuring a whole album of new music has been announced.

Due July 19th via UMe, Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition will include a remaster of the original 12-track effort. The LP, which Eno wrote with his brother Roger and producer Daniel Lanois, remains one of the most enduring ambient records ever, with its songs appearing in numerous films throughout the years (Trainspotting, Drive, and 28 Days Later, to name a few). It was, however, originally created as the score to Al Reinert’s Apollo 11 documentary For All Mankind, a title which will be shared with the reissue’s additional collection of 11 new songs.



A press release describes For All Mankind as “instrumental compositions that reimagine the soundtrack.” The new music finds the Eno brothers and Lanois collaborating as a trio for the first time since the original recording sessions. While most of the music is Brian Eno’s, Roger and Lanois each contributed three compositions: “Waking Up”, “Under the Moon”, and “Strange Quiet” came from Eno; and “Capsule”, “Last Step from the Surface”, and “Fine-grained” are credited to Lanois.

As a taste of the fresh material, stream the single “Like I Was a Spectator” below.

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition Artwork:

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Remastered Tracklist:

01. Under Stars

02. The Secret Place

03. Matta

04. Signals

05. An Ending (Ascent)

06. Under Stars II

07. Drift

08. Silver Morning

09. Deep Blue Day

10. Weightless

11. Always Returning

12. Stars

For All Mankind Tracklist:

01. The End of a Thin Cord

02. Capsule

03. At the Foot of a Ladder

04. Waking Up

05. Clear Desert Night

06. Over the Canaries

07. Last Step from the Surface

08. Fine-grained

09. Under the Moon

10. Strange Quiet

11. Like I Was a Spectator