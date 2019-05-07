Brian Wilson and The Zombies team up for joint US tour

The Zombies (photo by Ben Kaye) and Brian Wilson (photo by Kris Fuentes)

This summer will be the time of the season of classic hits. Brian Wilson and The Zombies have announced plans for a joint North American tour.

Dubbed the “Something Great from ’68 Tour”, the 15-date trek will launch August 31st in Las Vegas. Further stops include Phoenix, Santa Barbara, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Milwaukee, and Detroit, before wrapping up at New York’s Beacon Theatre.



Each act will perform a specific selection of hits, with The Zombies opening all the dates with a full rendition of their their classic sophomore album, Odessey and Oracle. The first two shows of the tour will feature The Zombies’ current lineup. The remaining dates will see Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone reunite with fellow original members Chris White and Hugh Grundy.

As for Wilson, he’ll perform alongside fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Their setlist will stick mostly to tracks off of 1968’s Friends (“Little Bird”, “Busy Doin’ Nothin”) and 1971’s Surf’s Up (“A Day in the Life of a Tree”, “Take a Load Off Your Feet”).

“It’s been quite a year and I’m ready to go out and tour some music that makes everyone have a feel good vibe,” Wilson, who had to cancel tour dates last year following back surgery, said in a statement. “The Friends album has always been one of my favorites, and I love the music from that time in history.”

Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m. EST via LiveNation.

Brian Wilson 2019 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium *

06/08 – Concord, NH @ Chubb Theater at CCA *

06/11 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre *

06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre *

06/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #

06/15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater *

06/16 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center *

06/18 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *

06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center *

06/21 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center *

06/23 – Auror, IL @ RiverEdge Park *

08/09 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino #

08/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino ^

09/01 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino ^

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

09/07 – Pala, CA @ Pala Casino ^

09/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ^

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

09/13 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater ^

09/14 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre ^

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

09/19 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater ^

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater ^

09/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater ^

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ^

09/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

* = Pet Sounds: The Final Performances

# = Greatest Hits Live!

^ = “Something Great from ’68 Tour” w/ The Zombies

The Zombies 2019 Tour Dates:

06/15 – Bude, UK @ Live in the Wyldes

06/29 – Tilloloy, FR @ Rétro C Trop

07/14 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Rhythmtree Festival

08/15 – Oshkosh, WI @ Leach Amphitheater

08/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

08/18 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

08/19 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

08/21 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

08/23 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

08/25 – North Truor, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center

08/27 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the ARts

08/29 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork

^ = “Something Great from ’68 Tour” w/ Brian Wilson

Below, revisit The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig:

