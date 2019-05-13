Britney Spears seeks release from conservatorship: Report

Britney Spears

If TMZ is to be believed, Britney Spears has become a card-carrying member of the “Free Britney” movement.

Last month, the 37-year-old pop singer checked into a mental health facility. At the time, Spears said it was her own decision to seek treatment, as she “needed to focus on herself” after caring for her father, Jamie, in the wake of a life-threatening colon rupture.



However, in court last week, Spears reportedly told the judge a different story. In a bid to alter Jamie’s 11-year-long conservatorship over her affairs, Britney, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday alongside both of her parents. It was there, according to TMZ, that Britney claimed that her father committed her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to take drugs. Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, who has sought to take a more active role in Britney’s conservatorship, made similar allegations against her ex-husband.

Under the terms of Spears’ conservatorship, Jamie does not have the right to unilaterally check his daughter into rehab or alter her medications.

Judge Brenda Penny took no immediate actions during Friday’s hearing. Instead, she ordered Spears to to undergo a 730 expert evaluation, a competence exam usually given to children in divorce cases, according to The Associated Press. The next hearing is scheduled for September 18th.

Spears was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following a series of public meltdowns and hospitalizations. In recent years, however, some of Spears’ fans have questioned whether her father and other members of her team have unfairly taken advantage of the conservatorship for their own personal benefit and financial gain.

In the wake of Spears’ admittance to rehab last month, the “Free Britney” movement has grown in popularity. Fans staged protests outside both the courthouse and Los Angeles City Hall, and fellow pop star Miley Cyrus called for Spears’ freedom during a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.