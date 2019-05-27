Bruce Springsteen confirms new E Street Band album and tour next year

In a few weeks, Bruce Springsteen will release a new solo album, Western Stars. However, the rock legend is showing no signs of slowing down as he nears his back 70th birthday this September. In fact, The Boss has plans for a new album and tour with his E Street Band.

At the start of the month, Springsteen teased the forthcoming LP during a chat with Martin Scorsese to promote Netflix’s Springsteen on Broadway. During the talk, the Born to Run rocker revealed, “About a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band.” He also later exclaimed, “There’ll be another tour!’”



Now, the singer has discussed the expected timelines of these upcoming E Street Band projects. In an interview with Italy’s Repubblica, he explained, “I’ll record with the E Street Band in the autumn, and when we are done, we’ll go on tour [next year].”

When the E Street band hit the road in 2020, it will mark the ensemble’s first time on the road since their 2016–17 jaunt in support of The River box set. The album will follow up the group’s last record five years ago, 2014’s High Hopes, which featured primarily new material.