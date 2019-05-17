Bruce Springsteen shares romantic new song “There Goes My Miracle”: Stream

Bruce Springsteen may be one of the greatest rockers of the ’70s and ’80s, but he’s taking it back even further with his new record. Due out June 14th via Columbia, Western Stars harkens to the pop sounds that rang out from Southern California back in the late ’60s. Sun-stained pedal steel set the mood on lead single “Hello Sunshine”, and now The Boss is back with another lush sampling in “There Goes My Miracle”.

Brightened by a full string section, the real highlight here is Bruce’s vocals. The 69-year-old icon delivers a full-throated belt that isn’t often associated with the gravely voiced New Jerseyans, at times touching on something closer to Elvis than “Born in the U.S.A.”. “The book of love holds its rules/ Disobeyed by fools/ Disobeyed by fools,” he sings. “There goes my miracle/ Walking away.”



Take a listen below.

Even more new Bruce music may be on the way, as he recently revealed that he finished writing an album’s worth of material for the E Street Band.