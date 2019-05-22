BTS performs “Boy with Luv” during The Voice finale: Watch

BTS on The Voice

BTS are currently on a rampage across the United States. The k-pop phenomenon recently wrapped up the American leg of their “World Tour: Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” and have been on a television hot streak in the last month, appearing everywhere from Saturday Night Live to Colbert to Good Morning America. On Tuesday night, BTS were back at it with an appearance on the finale of The Voice.

During the show, BTS performed “Boy with Luv”, the lead single off their newly released album Map of the Soul: Persona. The group offered up a characteristic performance of the track, which originally featured Halsey, delighting the crowd with their tight choreography and a flashy light show.



Watch the performance for yourself below.