BTS channel The Beatles and perform “Boy With Luv” on Colbert: Watch

55 years after The Beatles’ landmark performance, the Ed Sullivan Theatre welcomed a massively popular mop-topped boyband of a new generation. The significance of BTS’ Wednesday night appearance on The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert was not lost on the band or the show’s host.

In a nod to the Fab Four, BTS and Colbert channeled The Beatles’ 1964 Ed Sullivan debut into their own performance of “Boy With Luv”. With their adoring fans looking on, the South Korean group donned black and white suits and performed in front of a propped up drum set with Beatles-esque typography. Colbert even got in on the fun by dressing as Ed Sullivan himself, and the entire thing was presented in black and white — just as it was when The Beatles played five decades prior. Catch the replay below.



(Read: 10 K-pop Idol Groups That Will Make You Swoon)

Earlier on Wednesday, BTS appeared on Good Morning America and treated their fans to performances of “Boy with Luv” and “Fire” to a New York crowd of thousands. Replay that appearance here.

In support of new album Map of the Soul: Persona, BTS kicked off their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour” earlier this month. The trek continues on throughout this month, June, and July, and tickets can be bought here. Also make sure to subscribe to our BTS newsletter to stay up to date on all things #BTSArmy.