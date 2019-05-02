BTS and Halsey perform “Boy With Luv” at Billboard Music Awards: Watch

BTS and Halsey at Billboard Music Awards

BTS have dominated the Billboard charts over the last year. When their latest effort, Map of the Soul: Persona, entered the rankings in the No. 1 spot, they became the first band since The Beatles to have three chart-topping albums in a 12-month period. (The K-pop idols’ Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear from 2018 were the other two records.)

On Wednesday night, their dominance was recognized, as they were named Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. What’s more, they teamed up with Halsey to give the debut live performance of their collaborative Persona single “Boy With Luv”. Watch the replay below.

Prior to the gig, the American electropop singer solidified her bond with the Korean pop stars by gifting all the members matching friendship bracelets, so consider this highly choreographed routine #FriendshipGoals.

The performance comes just days before BTS embark on their US arena tour