BTS sing “Make It Right” in web-exclusive Colbert performance: Watch

This week, ahead of their shows at MetLife Stadium, BTS appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In a nod to another legendary musical moment that took place at the Ed Sullivan Theatre 55 years prior, the k-pop sensation channeled The Beatles with a stylish, black-and-white performance of “Boy With Luv”.

Now, Colbert has shared a bonus web-exclusive performance of "Make It Right" from their latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. Sitting on stools, each member of BTS took a turn serenading the late-night audience. Catch the full performance below


