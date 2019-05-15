BTS perform “Boy With Luv” and “Fire” on Good Morning America: Watch

BTS on Good Morning America

It’s been raining for what feels like weeks here in New York, but that hasn’t dampened the BTS Army’s spirit. Fans camped out along Central Park for as long as a week waiting to catch the k-pop megastar’s performance for Good Morning America. Keep in mind, only 4,000 free tickets were distributed and those were scooped up well before the show, so these super-fans were really only waiting for a close spot.

For a week. In the rain. Just to be kinda closer than other people.



Lucky for you, you didn’t have to persevere to catch BTS’ performance; you just needed to turn on your TV this morning. The group appeared on GMA to perform their hit single, “Boy With Luv”, as well as “Fire”. They also spoke briefly to GMA hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts about their enduring fans and their ongoing US tour. Replay it all down below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How much you wanna bet a strong percentage of those (now undoubtedly sick) fans also have tickets to BTS' concerts at MetLife Stadium, which go down this weekend?