BTS kick off “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour: Setlist + Video

BTS

BTS kicked off their “World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” with a massive sold-out show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. The South Korean boyband performed a 24-song set leaning heavily on material from their No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona, along with fan favorites like “Mic Drop”, “Idol”, “Euphoria”, and “So What”. In traditional BTS fashion, the concert also featured a spectacular stage production and visuals, including inflatable slides, holograms, drones, and fireworks. At one point, Jungkook even zip-lined over the audience.

See the full setlist and fan-captured videos below. We’ll have a full review of BTS’ upcoming concert in Chicago, so stay tuned for that.



Setlist:

Dionysus

Not Today

Outro: Wings

Trivia: Just Dance

Euphoria

Best of Me

Serendipity

Trivia: Love

Boy With Luv

Dope

Baepsae

Fire

IDOL

Singularity

FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)

Trivia: Seesaw

Epiphany

The Truth Untold

Outro: Tear

MIC Drop

Encore:

Anpanman

So What

Make It Right

Mikrokosmos