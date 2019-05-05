Menu
BTS kick off “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour: Setlist + Video

South Korean boyband performs a 24-song set before a massive sold-out crowd at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles

by
on May 05, 2019, 2:15am
BTS
BTS

BTS kicked off their “World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” with a massive sold-out show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. The South Korean boyband performed a 24-song set leaning heavily on material from their No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona, along with fan favorites like “Mic Drop”, “Idol”, “Euphoria”, and “So What”. In traditional BTS fashion, the concert also featured a spectacular stage production and visuals, including inflatable slides, holograms, drones, and fireworks. At one point, Jungkook even zip-lined over the audience.

See the full setlist and fan-captured videos below. We’ll have a full review of BTS’ upcoming concert in Chicago, so stay tuned for that.

Setlist:
Dionysus
Not Today
Outro: Wings
Trivia: Just Dance
Euphoria
Best of Me
Serendipity
Trivia: Love
Boy With Luv
Dope
Baepsae
Fire
IDOL
Singularity
FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)
Trivia: Seesaw
Epiphany
The Truth Untold
Outro: Tear
MIC Drop

Encore:
Anpanman
So What
Make It Right
Mikrokosmos

