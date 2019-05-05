BTS kick off “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour: Setlist + Video

BTS kicked off their “World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” with a massive sold-out show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night. The South Korean boyband performed a 24-song set leaning heavily on material from their No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona, along with fan favorites like “Mic Drop”, “Idol”, “Euphoria”, and “So What”. In traditional BTS fashion, the concert also featured a spectacular stage production and visuals, including inflatable slides, holograms, drones, and fireworks. At one point, Jungkook even zip-lined over the audience.
See the full setlist and fan-captured videos below. We’ll have a full review of BTS’ upcoming concert in Chicago, so stay tuned for that.
Setlist:
Dionysus
Not Today
Outro: Wings
Trivia: Just Dance
Euphoria
Best of Me
Serendipity
Trivia: Love
Boy With Luv
Dope
Baepsae
Fire
IDOL
Singularity
FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)
Trivia: Seesaw
Epiphany
The Truth Untold
Outro: Tear
MIC Drop
Encore:
Anpanman
So What
Make It Right
Mikrokosmos
wowww the Rose Bowl crowd is sounding amazing #BTS @bts_bighit @BTS_ARMY @FOXLA @WILGOREN pic.twitter.com/N0S52Fg7DT
— Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) May 5, 2019
BTS Rose Bowl 05/04:19 https://t.co/OaFihqt1Sn
— julz (@jhu_lae) May 5, 2019
BTS @ rose bowl / pasadena livestream link. This one has the best quality ive seen so far https://t.co/hr08LFBU68
— Ana (@AnaMoonJJK) May 5, 2019
they set up these cool huge slides in the middle of the Rose Bowl @bts_bighit @bts_bighit @FOXLA @WILGOREN #BTS #BTSatRoseBowl pic.twitter.com/GxGLCSsQ27
— Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) May 5, 2019
Wow! #bts takes flight!
💜💜💜
They’re puttingnon quite a show! 🙌🏼#bts #rosebowl #rosebowlbts #purple #btslove #bts @bts_bighit @BTS_National @abc7 @bts_love_myself @BTS_ARMY @BTS_jp_official #rosebowl #rosebowlbts pic.twitter.com/DO3gnM1zow
— Kimi Evans (@abc7kimi) May 5, 2019
Shots with drone. Its beautiful 😭😭😭😭@BTS_twthttps://t.co/IBcP6Jlcw5
— 반려국민🤧 (@ggukkminjoon) May 5, 2019