Burger King looks to encourage mental health awareness with “Unhappy Meals”

Burger King "Real Meals"

If the idea of a Happy Meal doesn’t fit your mood on a given day, fret not; Burger King is going to spend the month of May offering up an alternative, at least if you live in the right cities.

The company announced today that, as part of its contributions to the now-ongoing Mental Health Awareness Month, it will be offering “Real Meals” that better acknowledge the emotional spectrum of its customers, while also still selling them Whoppers and fries in the process.



not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019

It’s part of a larger pairing with Mental Health America, one which hopes to draw attention to the ongoing and prevalent issue of many with mental health issues being left untreated and/or struggling in the modern US. (Whether Burger King will extend this to doing things like funding clinics gashed by a modern withdrawal of government funding, or offering other long-term solutions, remains to be seen.)

The campaign aims to spread awareness that it’s “OK to not be OK”, through five different “expressions” on what are essentially adult Happy Meals without toys: “the Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal and DGAF Meal”. That’s right: for just a few dollars, you can purchase a box of food from a restaurant with “pissed meal” embossed on the side.

The campaign will continue through May in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City. Also, there’s a video for it, which is more eloquent than these boxes will probably end up seeming to a lot of people: