Bush song “Bullet Holes” featured as end title track in John Wick 3: Stream

Bush's video for "Bullet Holes"

Post-grunge band Bush are getting a shining cinematic moment as their single “Bullet Holes” is the end titled track in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It’s an appropriate pairing considering the thematic similarities. Watch the Jesse Davey-directed companion video below. The clip features footage of the film, which premiered in theaters today.

“‘Bullet Holes’ is one of four songs Gavin Rossdale and I wrote together for the forthcoming Bush record,” said producer Tyler Bates. “At that time, I was working on the score for this film and once Gavin sang the chorus I felt the song would be a perfect compliment to the movie. We sent the track to the director, Chad Stahelski, and he was into it. We are very psyched that this song is now part of the John Wick world.”



It’s not the band’s first foray in the film world, with their songs “Bubbles” and “In a Lonely Place” being included on the Mallrats (1995) and The Crow (1996) soundtracks, respectively. More recently, Bush played a pop-up event alongside L7 on the sunset strip for the launch of Captain Marvel.

Bush is set to play the North Music Festival in Portugal and Rocklahoma 2019 before joining Live and Our Lady Peace for a North American run dubbed “The ALT-IMATE Tour” in June. Tickets are available here.

Bush 2019 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Porto, PT @ North Music Festival

05/26 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Festival

06/06 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Grand Theater *

06/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

06/08 – Burlington, ON @ Spencer Smith Park – Sound of Music Festival

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

06/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

06/14 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC *

06/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/26 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium *

07/27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino *

07/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

08/02 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/07 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

08/09 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion *

08/10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair *

08/11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino *

08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater *

08/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

08/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo *

08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion *

08/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

08/27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair *

08/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

09/04 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights *

09/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/07 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair *

09/08 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

* = “The ALT-IMATE Tour” w/ Live and Our Lady Peace