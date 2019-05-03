Cage the Elephant and Beck enter a computer simulated world in “Night Running”: Stream

Cage the Elephant and Beck's "Night Running" music video

“Are we for real or just pretending?” Matt Shultz asks on “Night Running” off Cage the Elephant’s Social Cues. In the video for the Beck collaboration, the answer is decidedly the latter.

Directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford, the clip transports Cage and Beck into a digitally distorted neon world. But don’t think Matrix here; Stratford used some outmoded tech to create the scenes. As she explained in a press release,



“For ‘Night Running’, I wanted to create a realm where a super computer that hosts a simulation program that creates a series artificial worlds. While Beck would appear to live within the software as a master control, while Matt would be transported to different worlds and new identities leaving him to question what is real. The video effects were created in my analog video lab using outmoded and obsolete video equipment cast off from the post-digital apocalypse.”

Check it out below.

Cage the Elephant and Beck will team up again for their co-headlining “Night Running Tour” this summer. Tickets for the 30-date trek North American trek can be found here.