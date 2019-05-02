Menu
Calexico and Iron & Wine share new collaborative single “Midnight Sun”: Stream

Along with a music video for the track off Years to Burn

on May 02, 2019, 11:02am
Calexico and Iron & Wine, photo by Piper Ferguson Midnight Sun new song stream
Calexico and Iron & Wine, photo by Piper Ferguson

Indie Americana outfits Calexico and Iron & Wine have joined forces for a new collaborative album, Years to Burn. Out July 14th via Sub Pop (City Slang in the UK/EU), the 8-track LP was previously previewed with the lead single, “Father Mountain”. Today we’ve been gifted another sample of the effort, “Midnight Sun”.

The track sees Calexico’s Joey Burns and Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam trading hushed and haunted verses, their voices building on each other like a dark warmth cresting over the horizon. Lap-steel yawns underneath, holding back Burns’ electric guitar as long as it can until it breaks through on the bridge.

“Midnight Sun” comes to us via a lyric video from animator Jonny Sanders, who brought motion to the more than 100 paintings Beam made for the album’s cover art. Take a look below.

Iron & Wine and Calexico recently expanded their tour behind Years to Burn into the fall. Check out the itinerary and get tickets here or via the secondary market on StubHub.

