Global pop star Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson have joined forces on a new song called “Find U Again”. The fresh cut is the latest preview of Ronson’s forthcoming solo record, Late Night Feelings.
The vocoder-laced collaboration finds Cabello pining hard for a special someone. “Have mercy on me please/ I messed up to the third degree,” the former Fifth Harmony member sings while totally consumed with despair. “This crush is kind of crushing me.”
(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)
Listen to “Find U Again” below. According to Pitchfork, the track was built around a melody originally written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker “a couple years ago.”
Find U Again is @zanelowe ’s World Record on @Beats1 tomorrow 💔 at 10am PT/1pm ET @MarkRonson pic.twitter.com/MLNTQjCU5K
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 29, 2019
Late Night Feelings officially arrives June 21st through Sony Music. Ronson’s first full-length in four years features additional collaborations with Miley Cyrus (“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”) and Lykke Li (the title track). In April, the producer popped up in Vampire Weekend’s music video for “This Life”.