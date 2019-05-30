Camila Cabello (photo by Amy Price) and Mark Ronson

Global pop star Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson have joined forces on a new song called “Find U Again”. The fresh cut is the latest preview of Ronson’s forthcoming solo record, Late Night Feelings.

The vocoder-laced collaboration finds Cabello pining hard for a special someone. “Have mercy on me please/ I messed up to the third degree,” the former Fifth Harmony member sings while totally consumed with despair. “This crush is kind of crushing me.”



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Listen to “Find U Again” below. According to Pitchfork, the track was built around a melody originally written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker “a couple years ago.”

Late Night Feelings officially arrives June 21st through Sony Music. Ronson’s first full-length in four years features additional collaborations with Miley Cyrus (“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”) and Lykke Li (the title track). In April, the producer popped up in Vampire Weekend’s music video for “This Life”.