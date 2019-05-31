Cardi B's artwork for "Press"

After announcing it earlier in the week, Cardi B has released her highly anticipated new single “Press”. The track follows up her Grammy-winning debut last year Invasion of Privacy, her follow-up single “Money”, most recently, a collaboration with Bruno Mars titled “Please Me”.

With heavy, echoing bass and a hard-edged hip-hop tone, Cardi takes the media and shit-talkers to task in the new release. She raps, “Cardi don’t need more press/ Kill ’em all, put them hoes to rest/ Walk in, bulletproof vest/ Please tell me who she gon’ check/ Murder scene, Cardi made a mess.”



Listen to “Press” below.

In other news, the rap star seems to be bouncing back after plastic surgery complications earlier in May. She will return to the road over the weekend, then offer up her first-ever headlining arena shows in July. Grab tickets to all her upcoming dates here.