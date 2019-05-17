Carly Rae Jepsen returns with new album Dedicated: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Markus&Koala

Carly Rae Jepsen has premiered her new album, Dedicated. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Dedicated marks the pop singer’s fourth full-length overall and the long-awaited follow-up to E•MO•TION from 2015. It collects a total of 15 tracks, including titles like “Want You in My Room”, “Automatically in Love”, “Right Words Wrong Time”, and the Electric Guest-assisted “Feels Right”. Early singles included “No Drug Like Me”, “Julien”, “Too Much”, “Now That I Found You”, and “Party for One”, which Consequence of Sound named one of the best songs of 2018.



In her glowing album review, our own Natalia Barr praised Jepsen for allowing herself to be more vulnerable,

“…But she’s let us into her head more than ever before,” Barr wrote. “She’s confident enough about her thoughts and her abilities to open up about her life, which is shown by the confidence she expresses within the actual songs.”

“What has changed is that in Jepsen’s ongoing quest for love, she’s now most dedicated to what she wants, no questions asked.”

To support the LP, Jepsen will hit the road on her “Dedicated Tour”, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Dedicated Artwork:

Dedicated Tracklist:

01. Julien

02. No Drug Like Me

03. Now That I Found You

04. Want You in My Room

05. Everything He Needs

06. Happy Not Knowing

07. I’ll Be Your Girl

08. Too Much

09. The Sound

10. Automatically in Love

11. Feels Right (feat. Electric Guest)

12. Right Words Wrong Time

13. Real Love

14. For Sure

15. Party for One