Carly Rae Jepsen is just “Too Much” on new single: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Caroline Daniel

Carly Rae Jepsen likes to take things to the extreme. Oh, you’re a cat lady? Well, she’s a cat queen. You’re going to release four singles ahead of your new album? CRJ’s gonna drop five.

Yes, with her new album, Dedicated, due out next week, the Canadian pop darling has returned with yet another listen to the effort. Entitled “Too Much”, the song serves as the center-point of the LP, falling right in the middle of the tracklist. It’s a relatively minimalist electropop groove that finds Jepsen singing of her habit of going all in, for better or worse: “I’ll do anything to get to the rush/ Now I’m dancing, and I’m dancing too much/ So be careful if you’re wanting this touch/ ‘Cause if I love you, then I love you too much.”



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Take a listen below.

“Too Much” follows “Now That I Found You”, “No Drug Like Me”, “Julien”, and “Party for One”, the latter of which was one of our favorite songs of 2018 and lives only as a bonus track. Dedicated is out May 17th.

You can see CRJ live on her upcoming “The Dedicated Tour”, tickets for which can be found here.