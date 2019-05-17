Carly Rae Jepsen clones invade her “Too Much” video: Watch

Carly Rae Jepsen's "Too Much" video

If you ask us, there’s no such thing as too much Carly Rae Jepsen. But that’s the premise of the pop star’s latest single, “Too Much”, which comes from her just-released new album, Dedicated. Now, CRJ has shared a music video for the track, dropping it just as fans are digging into the new record.

In the “Too Much” clip, Jepsen finds herself surrounded by multiple versions of herself. They may seem like clones at first, but as the visual progresses, it becomes clear they’re further embodiments of her own psyche. They are her Id gone wild during a food fight, her self-reflection as she stares at an array of shifting mirrors, and even her wandering mind as she sits watching TV. Take a look below.



Dedicated is out now. Jepsen has a full tour plotted out to support the release, and you can get tickets here.